How to Watch Dodgers at White Sox

The White Sox will go for the series victory and get their record back to .500 with a win over the Dodgers in game two.

The White Sox won commandingly in their series opener against the Dodgers. It only took a four-run sixth inning to take down one of the best teams in the league. They'll look to get the series victory in game two here tonight.

How to Watch: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

Date: June 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The biggest reason Chicago won is because of the start turned in by Michael Kopech. He gave up only one hit against this stellar Dodgers lineup in six innings. The eight strikeouts definitely helped his cause and the bullpen shut it down the rest of the way, scattering just four more hits. AJ Pollock broke the tie by driving in two with a double against his former team.

Along with Pollock, the White Sox also signed Johnny Cueto this year and he will make the start tonight. He made his season debut in the middle of last month after signing a minor-league deal with the club. So far he's 0-2 but has a 2.92 ERA. Cueto will face off against Tony Gonsolin who is undefeated and having a stellar year. Gonsolin is 6-0 with a 1.59 ERA. With a win today, Chicago can get back to .500 on the season.

