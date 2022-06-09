Dodgers vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Dodgers will be in Chicago this afternoon to wrap up the series. Despite their season success, the Dodgers have struggled this month.

In the final matchup of a short three-game series, the White Sox will once again host the Dodgers. Both teams have been solid this season, but Los Angeles should be the favorite in this contest.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago has hovered right around .500 for most of the season and has struggled to climb very far above that mark. A member of the American League Central, this has meant the White Sox have been bouncing between the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and sit at the top of the National League West. Outside of the Padres, who are just behind them in the standings, there are few teams who could realistically take that number one spot in the division.

The Dodgers are a legitimate championship contender despite the recent stretch of poor performances. The superstar talent is there and they’ll be expected to make a deep postseason push.

