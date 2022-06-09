Dodgers vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers will be in Chicago this afternoon to wrap up the series. Despite their season success, the Dodgers have struggled this month.

In the final matchup of a short three-game series, the White Sox will once again host the Dodgers. Both teams have been solid this season, but Los Angeles should be the favorite in this contest.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Chicago has hovered right around .500 for most of the season and has struggled to climb very far above that mark. A member of the American League Central, this has meant the White Sox have been bouncing between the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and sit at the top of the National League West. Outside of the Padres, who are just behind them in the standings, there are few teams who could realistically take that number one spot in the division.

The Dodgers are a legitimate championship contender despite the recent stretch of poor performances. The superstar talent is there and they’ll be expected to make a deep postseason push.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is greeted by left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting a 3-run homer in the ninth inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Brewers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Dean Burmester plays his second shot on the 15th fairway during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_16471726
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed First Round

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jonas Blixt plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Feb 7, 2014; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jason Bohn play to the green of the 15th during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy