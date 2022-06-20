How to Watch Giants at Braves

The Giants and Braves are tied in the Wild Card race, two-and-a-half games behind the San Diego Padres who hold the top seed. The Giants have one less loss so they hold the slight advantage going into this series. But the Braves have been the hottest team in baseball in June. Atlanta was slowed a bit against the Chicago Cubs, dropping two of three in its previous series but it won the finale. San Francisco won two of three from Pittsburgh and nearly swept the Pirates.

How to Watch: San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta won its last game against Chicago avoiding the sweep and its first three-game losing streak of the season. The Braves won 6-0 on the shoulder of Ian Anderson who went six strong innings giving up no runs. Matt Olson went 3-3 and drove in a run. The Braves scored three in the first which proved to be all they need.

San Francisco tied the game at 3-3 against Pittsburgh in the top of the ninth on Sunday. Then Jack Suwinski made sure to spoil the Giants comeback plans in the bottom of the ninth. Suwinski already hit two homers on the day and he added another one to walk off the game and salvage a game for the Pirates in the series.

We should be in for a very good opening pitching matchup tonight. The Giants will start Logan Webb who is 6-2 with a 3.43 ERA. Max Fried will go for the Braves and he is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA. This just might be a glimpse of what we will see come October.

Regional restrictions may apply.