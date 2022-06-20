How to Watch Giants at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves start a four-game series today.

The Giants and Braves are tied in the Wild Card race, two-and-a-half games behind the San Diego Padres who hold the top seed. The Giants have one less loss so they hold the slight advantage going into this series. But the Braves have been the hottest team in baseball in June. Atlanta was slowed a bit against the Chicago Cubs, dropping two of three in its previous series but it won the finale. San Francisco won two of three from Pittsburgh and nearly swept the Pirates. 

How to Watch: San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta won its last game against Chicago avoiding the sweep and its first three-game losing streak of the season. The Braves won 6-0 on the shoulder of Ian Anderson who went six strong innings giving up no runs. Matt Olson went 3-3 and drove in a run. The Braves scored three in the first which proved to be all they need. 

San Francisco tied the game at 3-3 against Pittsburgh in the top of the ninth on Sunday. Then Jack Suwinski made sure to spoil the Giants comeback plans in the bottom of the ninth. Suwinski already hit two homers on the day and he added another one to walk off the game and salvage a game for the Pirates in the series. 

 We should be in for a very good opening pitching matchup tonight. The Giants will start Logan Webb who is 6-2 with a 3.43 ERA. Max Fried will go for the Braves and he is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA. This just might be a glimpse of what we will see come October.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Ole Miss in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Cale Makar
SI Guide

Avalanche Go For 3–0 Lead vs. Lightning

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Stanford vs Auburn in College Baseball

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets

By Brandon Rush6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy