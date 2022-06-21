How to Watch Giants at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top wild card teams in the National League meet for Game 2 of a four-game series on Tuesday, with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Atlanta Braves.

To this point in the season, both the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants find themselves in the hunt but chasing division leaders. The two teams have been red hot as of late, and meeting for Game 2 of a four-game series at Truist Park on Tuesday.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Braves took the series opener 2-1 on Monday, thanks to a walk-off single from second baseman Orlando Arcia. Atlanta's pitching was excellent in that one, with starter Max Fried and relievers Will Smith and Kenley Jansen combining to allow eight hits with 12 strikeouts in nine innings.

On the Giants' side, their staff was led by starter Logan Webb with relievers Dominic Leone and Camillo Doval also pitching. They allowed nine hits with nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings. 

Those performances aren't surprising given the recent trends. The Giants have the best team ERA in baseball over the last two weeks at 2.08. Not far behind are the Braves, who rank third in that span with a 2.58 number for the staff.

Representing those staffs on Tuesday will be righty Anthony DeSclafani for the Giants and righty Spencer Strider for the Braves. DeSclafani will be taking the mound for the first time since April, having missed time with an ankle injury. 

The Giants come into this game 37-29 on the season, three and a half games behind the Dodgers in the National League West. The Braves are 39-29 and are five and a half back of the National League-best Mets in the NL East.

