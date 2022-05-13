How to Watch Giants at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Logan Webb and the Giants will travel to conference rival Cardinals and Jordan Hicks on Friday night.

The Giants play in the hardest division in the MLB. The NL West boasts all five teams with positive records. Therefore, the No. 3 ranked Giants with a record of 19-12 would be the No. 2 team in the NL Central and the No. 2 team in the NL East.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

They also have a run differential of plus-40, which is 32 runs more than the Padres in front of them in the standings.

They rank No. 7 in the league in average, hitting .246 and sitting No. 3 in runs with 155 batting in runs already this season.

The Cardinals are the No. 2 team in the NL Central with a 17-13 record. They are two games behind the Brewers for the lead in the division.

They are 8-6 at home which isn't an overwhelmingly positive record.

They actually just came off of a series with San Francisco last week. The two teams split four games recently 2-2 with St. Louis winning the first two and San Francisco, winning the second two in California.

