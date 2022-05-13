How to Watch Giants at Cardinals

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Giants play in the hardest division in the MLB. The NL West boasts all five teams with positive records. Therefore, the No. 3 ranked Giants with a record of 19-12 would be the No. 2 team in the NL Central and the No. 2 team in the NL East.
They also have a run differential of plus-40, which is 32 runs more than the Padres in front of them in the standings.
They rank No. 7 in the league in average, hitting .246 and sitting No. 3 in runs with 155 batting in runs already this season.
The Cardinals are the No. 2 team in the NL Central with a 17-13 record. They are two games behind the Brewers for the lead in the division.
They are 8-6 at home which isn't an overwhelmingly positive record.
They actually just came off of a series with San Francisco last week. The two teams split four games recently 2-2 with St. Louis winning the first two and San Francisco, winning the second two in California.
