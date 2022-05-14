How to Watch Giants at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants will be in St. Louis for the second time in as many days to take on the Cardinals.

In the middle frame of a three-game series, the Cardinals will once again be hosting the Giants. Two teams that have gotten off to a great start, this series should continue to be an extremely competitive one.

Both members of the National League, victories in series like this end up being key when it’s all said and done.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream: You can stream San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals have the second-best record in the NL Central, sitting just over .500 on the season. They’ve been solid at home to this point in the year, looking to continue that trend today.

Nolan Arenado has been spectacular thus far in St. Louis, already notching more than 35 hits on the season. Combine that with the solid pitching and it’s no surprise the Cardinals have been good this season.

San Fransisco has gotten off to a great start to the season and is closely within reach of the top spot in the NL West. With that in mind, the Giants have struggled a bit of late, hovering around .500 over their last ten games.

Joc Pederson has shown his power for the Giants early in the season, leading the team in home runs. San Francisco also has great pitching, which makes games like this against the Cardinals even more interesting.

Both of these clubs have stars all over the field. At this point, both the Cardinals and Giants appear to be playoff-caliber teams.

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
