Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals and Giants settle a three-game series on Sunday night on ESPN.

After the Cardinals snapped the Giants’ six-game winning streak on Saturday, St. Louis and San Francisco settle a three-game series at Busch Stadium on Sunday Night Baseball.

San Francisco sends starter Carlos Rodon to the hill, who has a 4-1 record and a 1.80 earned run average this season. The Cardinals, on the other hand, will counter with Adam Wainwright for his seventh start this season (3-3).

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In St. Louis’ victory over the Giants on Saturday, Dakota Hudson and four Cardinal relievers combined in a 4-0 shutout win. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina paced the offense with a double, single and a scored run. Molina’s double in the second inning moved him into sixth among catchers for career hits (2,128). Molina also did it behind the plate with a critical throw to catch a stealing Joe Pederson in San Francisco’s best rally.

The Giants had previously won six-straight games before falling to the Cardinals on Saturday, including an 8-2 victory over St. Louis on Friday night.

The Giants and Cardinals wrap up their series on Sunday night in St. Louis.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
15
2022

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18269898
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Cardinals

By Evan Lazarjust now
USATSI_18220434
PWBA Bowling

How to Watch PWBA Rockford Open Finals

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1011686579h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, First Round: Rutgers vs. Harvard in Men’s Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy