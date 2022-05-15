How to Watch Giants at Cardinals

The Cardinals and Giants settle a three-game series on Sunday night on ESPN.

After the Cardinals snapped the Giants’ six-game winning streak on Saturday, St. Louis and San Francisco settle a three-game series at Busch Stadium on Sunday Night Baseball.

San Francisco sends starter Carlos Rodon to the hill, who has a 4-1 record and a 1.80 earned run average this season. The Cardinals, on the other hand, will counter with Adam Wainwright for his seventh start this season (3-3).

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In St. Louis’ victory over the Giants on Saturday, Dakota Hudson and four Cardinal relievers combined in a 4-0 shutout win. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina paced the offense with a double, single and a scored run. Molina’s double in the second inning moved him into sixth among catchers for career hits (2,128). Molina also did it behind the plate with a critical throw to catch a stealing Joe Pederson in San Francisco’s best rally.

The Giants had previously won six-straight games before falling to the Cardinals on Saturday, including an 8-2 victory over St. Louis on Friday night.

The Giants and Cardinals wrap up their series on Sunday night in St. Louis.

