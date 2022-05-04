How to Watch Giants at Dodgers

National League West rivals battle Tuesday night when the Giants take on the Dodgers.

The Giants start a big two-game series with the Dodgers on Tuesday. San Francisco is coming off of a series loss to the Nationals.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

It has not been a great stretch of baseball for the Giants, but they are still 14-8 on the year and just 0.5 games back of both the Dodgers and Padres in the National League West.

Tuesday they will look to jump Los Angeles in the standings and snap out of their funk with a win.

The Dodgers, though, are also looking to get out of a slump, as they have lost three of five, two of which came against the last place Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles will send Julio Urias to the mound looking to get a win against the Giants. Urias has gone 1-1 this season with a 2.50 ERA.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Giants. He has been great so far this season, going 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four starts.

