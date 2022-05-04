Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

National League West rivals battle Tuesday night when the Giants take on the Dodgers.

The Giants start a big two-game series with the Dodgers on Tuesday. San Francisco is coming off of a series loss to the Nationals.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has not been a great stretch of baseball for the Giants, but they are still 14-8 on the year and just 0.5 games back of both the Dodgers and Padres in the National League West.

Tuesday they will look to jump Los Angeles in the standings and snap out of their funk with a win.

The Dodgers, though, are also looking to get out of a slump, as they have lost three of five, two of which came against the last place Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles will send Julio Urias to the mound looking to get a win against the Giants. Urias has gone 1-1 this season with a 2.50 ERA.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Giants. He has been great so far this season, going 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four starts. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Dodgers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) infielder Zach McKinstry (8) and infielder Hanser Alberto (17) celebrate the victory against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) infielder Zach McKinstry (8) and infielder Hanser Alberto (17) celebrate the victory against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Flames Game 1

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch Who Do You Believe? Series Premiere

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Fútbol Costarricense Primera División

How to Watch Cartaginés vs. Santos

By Christine Brown12 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Actor Don Cheadle (L) walks with Jonas Blixt during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy