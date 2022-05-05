Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers go for the two-game sweep of the Giants when they play on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers drew first blood on the Giants on Tuesday when they beat San Francisco 3-1. Chris Taylor hit a two-run single in the bottom of the second and that would prove to be enough to get the Dodgers the victory.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Julio Urias went six strong innings without giving up a run to get the win. Four relievers finished off the last three innings to secure the victory.

On Wednesday, they will look to get their third straight win and finish off the sweep of the Giants.

San Francisco, though, will be looking to split the series and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Giants have fallen into a bit of a slump as they have now lost four of their last five games after starting the year 13-5.

Alex Wood will take the mound for the Giants looking to get them back in the win column. Wood is 2-1 on the season with a 4.19 ERA. He struggled his last time out going five innings and giving up five runs in the 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18198625
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Dodgers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
May 2, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period against Los Angeles Kings in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (right) is interviewed by Alanna Rizzo during the MLB All-Start Game launch event at Dodger Stadium. The launch event was to celebrate the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in more than 40 years. Dodger Stadium was slated to host the MLB All-Star Game two years ago but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (right) is interviewed by Alanna Rizzo during the MLB All-Start Game launch event at Dodger Stadium. The launch event was to celebrate the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in more than 40 years. Dodger Stadium was slated to host the MLB All-Star Game two years ago but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18193306
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Oilers Game 2

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy