How to Watch Giants at Dodgers

The Dodgers go for the two-game sweep of the Giants when they play on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers drew first blood on the Giants on Tuesday when they beat San Francisco 3-1. Chris Taylor hit a two-run single in the bottom of the second and that would prove to be enough to get the Dodgers the victory.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Julio Urias went six strong innings without giving up a run to get the win. Four relievers finished off the last three innings to secure the victory.

On Wednesday, they will look to get their third straight win and finish off the sweep of the Giants.

San Francisco, though, will be looking to split the series and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Giants have fallen into a bit of a slump as they have now lost four of their last five games after starting the year 13-5.

Alex Wood will take the mound for the Giants looking to get them back in the win column. Wood is 2-1 on the season with a 4.19 ERA. He struggled his last time out going five innings and giving up five runs in the 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday.

