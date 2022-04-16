How to Watch Giants at Guardians

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cleveland Guardians look to get even in Game 2 against the San Francisco Giants.

The San Francisco Giants are proving that last year was no fluke as they rode the best record in baseball all the way to a surprise run to the playoffs. They may be without Buster Posey this season but that hasn't slowed them down from having a hot start. They've now won three in a row and four of their last five as they once again sit first in the NL West. They'll look to win the series here tonight against the Cleveland Guardians. 

Game Date: April 16, 2022

The Giants beat the Guardians 4-1  in the first game of this series in a pretty dominating fashion, at least on the mound. Carlos Rodon was the real stand out of the game as he went seven innings only giving up one run while striking out nine. The Giants were only up 2-1 in the seventh though but Joey Bart hit a two-run homer in the eighth to break it open effectively winning the game. It spoiled Cleveland's first home game of being the Guardians. 

Cleveland will try to get even by starting righty Cal Quantrill. He was in a wild game where the Guardians beat the Royals 17-3. He had a strong outing going five innings only giving up four hits and two runs. San Francisco will counter with Anthony DeSclafani who went only 3.2 innings but he only gave up two runs in their eventual 3-2 win against Miami. 

USATSI_18097978
