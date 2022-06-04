How to Watch Giants at Marlins

The San Francisco Giants look to keep the offense rolling in the second game of this series against the Miami Marlins.

The series opener between the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins was effectively over after three innings after the road team scored six in the first three innings. They didn't even close to stopping after that though as the Giants rode the home run to a 15-6 victory. San Francisco hit five of them in the offensive onslaught. The Marlins used an opener and then got to starter Elieser Hernandez who gave up eight of those runs and four homers.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Today

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Crawford was the star for the Giants once again as he hit a grand slam in one of San Francisco's five homers. It came in a six-run seventh inning that broke the game open. The Marlins didn't go down quietly to their credit scoring three in the ninth but it was an evening to erase off their minds quickly.

The Marlins have a good chance at bouncing back by starting Pablo Lopez. He sits right behind teammate Sandy Alcantara who has the fifth-best ERA in the majors at 1.81. Lopez is 4-2 with a 1.83 ERA. The Giants have an ace of their own going with Logan Webb who is 5-1 and has a 3.52 ERA. Don't expect a combined 21 runs here in game two.

