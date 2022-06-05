How to Watch Giants at Marlins

The Giants look to get out of Miami with a series split against the Marlins on Sunday following an exciting ending on Saturday.

There was another walk-off in the MLB last night when the Marlins won 5-4 in the third game of this four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. It was a nice bounce-back win for the Marlins who are up 2-1 on this series after the Giants won 15-6 in a blowout the game before. The Giants got off to a fast start in game three, scoring four runs after the fourth inning but couldn't muster anything else.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Today

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Marlins scored four runs in the fifth to tie the game after not much offense to speak of in the first half. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth. Jesús Aguilar led off the inning with a single and was substituted for Luke Williams on the base paths.

Avisali Garcia was hit by a pitch and then a balk by San Francisco left Williams on third for Jesús Sánchez ample room to play hero for the night. He hit a sac fly that was more than enough to score the winning run. It wasn't glamorous but got the job done for Miami.

San Francisco will try to split the series today by starting Jakob Junis, who is 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA. They'll have a good chance at getting even since Miami is starting Braxton Garrett, who will be making his season debut after returning from a month-long left shoulder injury at Triple-A Jacksonville.

Regional restrictions may apply.