How to Watch Giants at Nationals

The Giants are set to face off against the Nationals in Washington D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday in MLB action, there will be plenty of great games for fans to watch throughout the league. The season has been moving forward extremely fast already and teams are looking to prove early that they can be playoff contenders. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Giants taking on the Nationals in Washington D.C.

How to Watch the San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Prior to this afternoon's game, the Giants have gone 9-5 to open up the season. San Francisco looks like a team that could be a very serious contender in the NL this year. Last time out, the Giants took care of business in game one of this series with a 7-1 win over the Nationals.

For the Nationals, the season has started off with a 6-10 record. No one gave the Nationals much of a chance to be a playoff team this season, but they have been no pushover thus far. After losing in game one of this series, Washington will look to get some revenge on the Giants today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Giants may be favored to win, the Nationals aren't going to go out quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

