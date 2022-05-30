How to Watch Giants at Phillies

The Phillies (21-27) will host the Giants (25-21) at Citizen's Bank Park on this beautiful Memorial Day. Today's game will kick off a three-game series between these two teams in which the Phillies will desperately try to get back on the winning side of baseball.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Philadelphia is currently on a three-game losing streak and has lost five out of its last six games. The team was just swept by the Mets who are currently in first place in the NL East. The sweep dropped the Phils from second in the NL East down to third behind the Braves.

Yesterday, the Mets beat the Phillies 5-4 to extend its lead in the NL East to eight and a half games. The Mets went up 3-0 in the first inning, but the Phils battled back in the eighth to take the lead with a three-run homer from Nick Castellanos. Nick Plummer hit a home run of his own in the bottom of the ninth to tie things up and Eduardo Escobar's walk-off double won the game for the Mets.

The Giants are coming off of a win over the Reds yesterday with a score of 6-4. The Reds had a 2-0 lead going into the eighth, but Joc Pedersen hit an RBI single to cut that lead in half. Evan Longoria followed with a three-run homer to put the Giants up 4-2. Luis González finished the eighth with a two-run double to extend the Giants' lead 6-2. Albert Almora Jr. was able to connect on a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth for the Reds, but the team came up short in the end.

Today's game will be worth more than just a win as both teams honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to afford these men the freedom to play the game they love and the fans who love to watch them.

