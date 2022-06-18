The Giants and Pirates continue a three-game series at PNC Park on Saturday.

After San Francisco took the first game of the series on Friday night, the Giants continue a three-game series against the Pirates with game two at PNC Park on Saturday afternoon.

San Francisco will try to keep pace in the loaded NL West by sending Alex Wood to the mound against Pittsburgh’s Jose Quintana in Saturday’s pitching matchup. The Giants are currently in third place in the NL West, trailing the Dodgers by four games in the division.

How to Watch Giants at Pirates Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Giants were led by two solo home runs in Friday night’s 2-0 victory over the Pirates. Starter Carlos Rodón held Pittsburgh to two hits in eight shutout innings, while Luis Gonzalez and Joc Pederson hit home runs for San Francisco to earn a much-needed win.

Pittsburgh has lost ten of its last 11 games to fall to 25-38 on the season. The Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night but fell once again to the Giants after an off day.

The Giants will look to take the first two games of the series against the Pirates on Saturday.

