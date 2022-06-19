How to Watch Giants at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to salvage one against the San Francisco Giants in the final game of this series.

The Giants have won four of their last five and the Pirates have lost four of their last five. The Pirates will try to turn it around in the last game of this series while the Giants will go for the dagger and the potential sweep today. The Dodgers are back in first in the NL West after the Padres lost back-to-back against the Colorado Rockies. The Giants have been taking advantage this weekend and now they're only three games back of first. 

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Giants didn't panic in game two and it led to another victory. The Pirates jumped out to an early 4-2 lead after a three-run third and it felt like if Pittsburgh could sustain it, they'd easily tie up the series. But they only scored one the rest of the way. Brendon Crawford made it happen for San Francisco leading the team with two RBIs as the Giants turned up the offense in the later innings to win 7-5 and the series. 

We might see even more offense today. The Giants will go for the sweep starting Alex Cobb who is 3-2 but has a 5.73 ERA. The Pirates will start Mitch Keller who has a slightly better ERA at 5.07 but with a 2-5 record. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Pirates

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Liberty

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Panthers at Maulers

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Rallycross
Auto Racing

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross - England

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Will Zalatoris reacts after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Matt Fitzpatrick
SI Guide

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris Seek U.S. Open Title

By Josh Rosenblat4 hours ago
imago1011474073h (3)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers

By Adam Childs11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy