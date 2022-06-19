How to Watch Giants at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to salvage one against the San Francisco Giants in the final game of this series.

The Giants have won four of their last five and the Pirates have lost four of their last five. The Pirates will try to turn it around in the last game of this series while the Giants will go for the dagger and the potential sweep today. The Dodgers are back in first in the NL West after the Padres lost back-to-back against the Colorado Rockies. The Giants have been taking advantage this weekend and now they're only three games back of first.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV:

The Giants didn't panic in game two and it led to another victory. The Pirates jumped out to an early 4-2 lead after a three-run third and it felt like if Pittsburgh could sustain it, they'd easily tie up the series. But they only scored one the rest of the way. Brendon Crawford made it happen for San Francisco leading the team with two RBIs as the Giants turned up the offense in the later innings to win 7-5 and the series.

We might see even more offense today. The Giants will go for the sweep starting Alex Cobb who is 3-2 but has a 5.73 ERA. The Pirates will start Mitch Keller who has a slightly better ERA at 5.07 but with a 2-5 record.

