How to Watch Giants at Reds

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Reds on Friday evening in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward at high speed, fans have had plenty of great games to watch every single day. That will be the same today, with a good slate of games on the Friday schedule. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Giants traveling to Cincinnati to face off against the Reds.

How to Watch the San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream the Giants at Reds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Giants have gone 24-19 so far this season. San Francisco looks the part of a potential contender in the National League. Taking the mound tonight will be Carlos Rodon, who sports a 4-3 record to go along with a 3.43 ERA.

On the other side of this game, the Reds have opened up the year with a 14-30 record. As expected, Cincinnati is not looking like a contender this season. Last time out, the Reds ended up dominating the Cubs by a final score of 20-5.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Giants are certainly favored to win, the Reds won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

May 21, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds right field Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates a run with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
