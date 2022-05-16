How to Watch Giants at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Giants head to Denver looking to follow up on last week's sweep of the Rockies

The Giants (20-14) and Rockies (17-17) are battling in the rugged NL West, where no team is below .500 entering play on Monday. San Francisco lost two of three over the weekend at St. Louis while Colorado dropped two of three to the Royals at Coors Field.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Giants had won six straight before dropping the final two games to St. Louis and trail the Dodgers and Padres by one and a half games. The Rockies, meanwhile, have lost seven of 10 and are last in the NL West despite a .500 record. They are four and a half games off the pace.

Colorado lost a wild one on Sunday, trailing the Royals 6-0 before scoring seven times in the seventh inning to take a 7-6 lead. But they surrendered two runs in the top of the ninth to spoil the comeback effort.

San Francisco was clubbed 15-6 on Sunday, falling behind 11-0. It added four runs in the ninth inning off Albert Pujols, the 42-year-old slugger who made his major-league pitching debut.

Left-hander Alex Wood is scheduled to start for the Giants on Monday. He's 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.367 WHIP in six starts and 30 innings with 30 strikeouts. Wood got the win Tuesday against the Rockies at San Francisco, allowing just an unearned run on seven hits in 5.1 innings.

Colorado counters with right-hander Anthony Senzatela, who is 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.952 WHIP in 27.2 innings. He's surrendered a major-league high 47 hits and has just eight strikeouts. He lost Tuesday's game after allowing five runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings.

The Giants are 3-0 against the Rockies this season, outscoring them 24-8 in last week's series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 1, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores a run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

By Phil Watson16 seconds ago
May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Royals

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch WWE Monday Night Raw

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) reacts after striking out against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy