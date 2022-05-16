How to Watch Giants at Rockies

Giants head to Denver looking to follow up on last week's sweep of the Rockies

The Giants (20-14) and Rockies (17-17) are battling in the rugged NL West, where no team is below .500 entering play on Monday. San Francisco lost two of three over the weekend at St. Louis while Colorado dropped two of three to the Royals at Coors Field.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants had won six straight before dropping the final two games to St. Louis and trail the Dodgers and Padres by one and a half games. The Rockies, meanwhile, have lost seven of 10 and are last in the NL West despite a .500 record. They are four and a half games off the pace.

Colorado lost a wild one on Sunday, trailing the Royals 6-0 before scoring seven times in the seventh inning to take a 7-6 lead. But they surrendered two runs in the top of the ninth to spoil the comeback effort.

San Francisco was clubbed 15-6 on Sunday, falling behind 11-0. It added four runs in the ninth inning off Albert Pujols, the 42-year-old slugger who made his major-league pitching debut.

Left-hander Alex Wood is scheduled to start for the Giants on Monday. He's 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.367 WHIP in six starts and 30 innings with 30 strikeouts. Wood got the win Tuesday against the Rockies at San Francisco, allowing just an unearned run on seven hits in 5.1 innings.

Colorado counters with right-hander Anthony Senzatela, who is 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.952 WHIP in 27.2 innings. He's surrendered a major-league high 47 hits and has just eight strikeouts. He lost Tuesday's game after allowing five runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings.

The Giants are 3-0 against the Rockies this season, outscoring them 24-8 in last week's series.

