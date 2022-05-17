How to Watch Giants at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to rebound in the second game of their series against the San Francisco Giants.

In back-to-back games, the Rockies were able to tie the game or even go ahead after a large deficit. In both games, they lost to the Royals and the Giants after closer Daniel Bard gave up the go-ahead runs for the opposing teams. Now they have lost seven of their last eight after having a pretty good start in April. That included a sweep against the Giants last week in a series right before the weekend. They'll look to rebound here tonight at home.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Much of the Rockies' efforts were derailed yesterday when starter Antonio Senzatela left the game early with apparent back soreness. The Giants quickly got out to a 4-1 lead in the fifth. The Rockies kept chipping away though even though they relinquished the lead several times. Curt Casali was the most impactful Giant of the night hitting two homers. The game was knotted at six going into the ninth but Mike Yastrzemski hit the winning homer off of Bard to send the Rockies one game under .500.

Colorado will try to get back on track tonight by starting its best pitcher so far this season Chad Kuhl. The Rockies picked him up in free agency to replace the hole in the rotation left by Jon Gray. Kuhl has been a bright spot going 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA. The Giants will counter with Alex Cobb who is 2-1 with a 3.98 ERA. We might actually get a rare good pitching matchup at a mile high.

