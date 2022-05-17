How to Watch Giants at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado Rockies look to rebound in the second game of their series against the San Francisco Giants.

In back-to-back games, the Rockies were able to tie the game or even go ahead after a large deficit. In both games, they lost to the Royals and the Giants after closer Daniel Bard gave up the go-ahead runs for the opposing teams. Now they have lost seven of their last eight after having a pretty good start in April. That included a sweep against the Giants last week in a series right before the weekend. They'll look to rebound here tonight at home. 

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

You can stream the San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Much of the Rockies' efforts were derailed yesterday when starter Antonio Senzatela left the game early with apparent back soreness. The Giants quickly got out to a 4-1 lead in the fifth. The Rockies kept chipping away though even though they relinquished the lead several times. Curt Casali was the most impactful Giant of the night hitting two homers. The game was knotted at six going into the ninth but Mike Yastrzemski hit the winning homer off of Bard to send the Rockies one game under .500. 

Colorado will try to get back on track tonight by starting its best pitcher so far this season Chad Kuhl. The Rockies picked him up in free agency to replace the hole in the rotation left by Jon Gray. Kuhl has been a bright spot going 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA. The Giants will counter with Alex Cobb who is 2-1 with a 3.98 ERA. We might actually get a rare good pitching matchup at a mile high. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
8:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives for the basket around Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Heat

By Nick Crain26 seconds ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso26 seconds ago
NBA Draft Lottery
NBA

How to Watch the NBA Draft Lottery

By Justin Carter30 minutes ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) reacts to his stand up RBI double as Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) drops the ball in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run off a single hit by center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) (not pictured) during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy