How to Watch Giants at Rockies

The Giants wrap up their six-game road trip on Wednesday looking to pick up a series sweep of the Rockies.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants came to Colorado on a two-game losing streak but have picked up two wins to start the series. They won 7-6 on Monday in the opener and then won again 10-7 on Tuesday night.

Wednesday, the Giants will send Logan Webb to the mound in the finale. Webb leads the league with five wins already this year and is tied for 29th with a 3.48 ERA.

The Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland as they try and snap a four-game losing streak and win for just the third time in the last 12 games.

Freeland has struggled so far this year going just 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA. His last start was his worst as he went four and two-thirds innings, giving up 12 hits and eight runs while striking out nobody.

It was a rough start, but one he will try and bounce back from as the Rockies try and avoid the sweep.

