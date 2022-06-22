Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants go for their second win in a row when they play the Braves in the third of their four-game series on Wednesday.

The Giants bounced back from a 2-1 loss in the opener to get a wild 12-10 win on Tuesday.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Giants had lost two in a row but their win on Tuesday was their eighth in the last 11 games.

Wednesday, they will go for their second straight win and clinch at least a split in their four-game series.

They will turn to Carlos Rodon on the mound looking to get that win. Rodon has been very good in his first year with the Giants, going 6-4 with a. 2.84 ERA.

The Braves will counter with Charlie Morton as they try and take back the lead in the series.

Morton is 4-3 but has struggled and is currently sporting a 5.08 ERA. He pitched well in his last start, giving up no runs in seven innings against the Cubs. The strong outing snapped a four-start streak of giving up four runs in each game.

The Braves hope they get a second straight good start from him as they look to avoid losing their second straight game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Soccer

CF Montreal vs. Toronto FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
USATSI_18573465
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

By Adam Childs42 seconds ago
USATSI_18574137
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

By Adam Childs42 seconds ago
USATSI_18573519
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Red Sox

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
USATSI_18408932
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Sun

By Kristofer Habbas42 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

Arkansas vs Ole Miss stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs42 seconds ago
Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18573127
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Marlins

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy