How to Watch Giants at Braves

The Giants go for their second win in a row when they play the Braves in the third of their four-game series on Wednesday.

The Giants bounced back from a 2-1 loss in the opener to get a wild 12-10 win on Tuesday.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants had lost two in a row but their win on Tuesday was their eighth in the last 11 games.

Wednesday, they will go for their second straight win and clinch at least a split in their four-game series.

They will turn to Carlos Rodon on the mound looking to get that win. Rodon has been very good in his first year with the Giants, going 6-4 with a. 2.84 ERA.

The Braves will counter with Charlie Morton as they try and take back the lead in the series.

Morton is 4-3 but has struggled and is currently sporting a 5.08 ERA. He pitched well in his last start, giving up no runs in seven innings against the Cubs. The strong outing snapped a four-start streak of giving up four runs in each game.

The Braves hope they get a second straight good start from him as they look to avoid losing their second straight game.

