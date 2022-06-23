Giants at Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Braves go for their second straight win and series victory over the Giants on Thursday afternoon.

The Braves avoided losing their second straight game on Wednesday when they rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the ninth to get the walk-off 4-3 win over the Giants.

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Dansby Swanson homered to lead off the ninth and then, after a single and a fly-out, William Contreras hit an RBI single to tie it at three apiece. Adam Duvall came up two batters later and hit a walk-off two-out single to give the Braves the dramatic win.

The win was the second in three games against the Giants and put them in a position to get a big series victory over San Francisco.

The Giants will need to have a short memory as they get back on the field Thursday for the finale of the four-game series.

The Giants looked primed to get their second straight win but blew it in the ninth and now must bounce back if they want to avoid losing their fourth game in the last five.

The Giants will send Alex Wood to the mound looking for that win. The Giants have won his last three starts and will look to make it four in a row on Thursday afternoon.

