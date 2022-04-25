How to Watch Giants at Brewers

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants wrap up an 11-game road trip against the Brewers on Monday night.

The Giants (11-5) finish up an 11-game road trip on Monday with a quick stop in Milwaukee to face the Brewers (10-6). Both teams are hot, as San Francisco is 7-3 on its trip and just swept three games against the Nationals. Milwaukee, meanwhile, has won six of seven.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game is one of three postponed by the late start to the regular season after the lockout. The Giants got a sweep on Sunday with a 12-3 win over the Nationals, while the Brewers shut out the Phillies 1-0 on the road Sunday night.

Joc Pederson belted a pair of solo homers for San Francisco and had three RBIs, while Wilmer Flores also plated three runs in the rout. At Philadelphia Sunday night, Christian Yelich's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth provided the only run of the game.

The Giants will send left-hander Sam Long to the mound for his second start of the season. He worked two scoreless innings on Friday in a 7-1 win over the Nationals. In four appearances and 4.2 innings, Long has allowed two hits and struck out four without allowing a run.

Milwaukee counters with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who has a 2.37 ERA and 0.789 WHIP in three starts and 19 innings this season. He's struck out 22. In his last start on Tuesday against the Pirates, Burnes worked seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
