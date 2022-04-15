How to Watch Giants at Guardians

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants go for three wins in a row when they start their series with the Guardians who are going for their fifth straight win on Friday.

The Giants and Guardians have the same 4-2 record going into their series this weekend. After a 13-2 clobbering against San Diego, the Giants beat the Padres in their most recent game in a much more modest 2-1 victory. Logan Webb picked up right where he left off after a brilliant 2021 campaign. He went eight innings against San Diego, only giving up one run and striking out seven to win the series. 

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Guardians have started off their new era very well even though they've played two rebuilding teams in the Royals and Reds. Cleveland has won four in a row after its strong overall performance against the Reds in its last game, which resulted in a 7-3 victory. Jose Ramirez and Owen Miller combined for three homers. 

Both of the starting pitchers today got off to good starts in their first appearances of the year. Cleveland righty Zach Plesac 5.2 innings against the Royals only giving up three hits even though the Guardians lost 1-0. The Giants will start lefty Carlos Rendon who gave up only a run on three hits in five innings of work against Miami. This should be a great pitching battle.

