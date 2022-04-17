How to Watch Giants at Guardians

The Guardians look to avoid the sweep at home against the Giants on Sunday.

The Giants have a hot streak that keeps on rolling and Brandon Belt has quite a bit to do with that. With Evan Longoria on the 10-Day IL, the Giants first baseman has become the de facto leader at the plate. He is leading the team in homers, RBIs and batting average. He was the reason they also beat the Guardians on Saturday 4-2. The win gave the Giants four in a row and won them the series. They'll go for the sweep here today.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Guardians got out to a quick 1-0 in the first on Saturday and they even tied it up in the fifth at two runs apiece. Belt drove in two RBIs but it was the run he scored in the eighth that gave the Giants the winning run. Wilmer Flores drove in Belt on a bases loaded grounder. Nick Sandlin then threw a wild pitch to score another run to put the game out of reach.

Cleveland will try to avoid the sweep and get its first win at home as the Guardians by starting Aaron Civale. In his first game against the Royals, he was a no-decision, going 3.1 innings giving up two runs in a 10-7 Cleveland win. Alex Wood will go for the Giants. He gave up a homer and two runs in his opener against the Padres.

