Giants vs. Marlins stream: Watch online, TV channel

The San Francisco Giants look to bounce back in the second game of this series against the Miami Marlins.

After scoring 26 runs in a doubleheader in Denver the previous day, the Marlins only scored three runs in their opener against San Francisco. Luckily for Marlins fans, that was more than enough for the club to get the victory because Miami had Sandy Alcantara on the mound.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Today

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Marlins opened this series with a 3-0 win Alcantara once again pitched well, going seven innings of shutout ball while striking out eight batters. On top of that, the Giants only had three hits all game. The righty is 6-2, which is tied for first in the league and has an outstanding 1.81 ERA which is good for No. 4 in the majors. Alcantara may be the most exciting pitcher for the Marlins since the great José Fernández.

The Giants will look to avoid their third consecutive loss by starting Alex Cobb. He had a standout year in 2021, with the Los Angeles Angels going 8–3 with a 3.76 ERA in just short of 100 innings. He was an incredibly bright spot in an Angels staff that struggled last year. He hasn't been able to replicate that success yet in his first year with the Giants with a 3-2 record but a 5.73 ERA. San Francisco will face Elieser Hernández, who struggles with a 2-5 record and 5.77 ERA. It may be safe to say there will be more than three runs scored in this one.

