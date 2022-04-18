How to Watch Giants vs. Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The red-hot Giants, off to a 3-0 start on an 11-game road trip, play the Mets on Monday.

The Giants (7-2) closed out a three-game sweep in Cleveland on Sunday and now head to Queens to take on a Mets (7-3) club that has won four of five and shutout the Diamondbacks on Sunday to win a three-game weekend series.

Brandon Belt and Thairo Estrada homered on Sunday in an 8-1 win over the Guardians to give San Francisco its fifth straight win. Belt, who turns 34-years-old on Wednesday, is slashing .345/.441/.690 in the early going and has three home runs in just seven appearances. 

The pitching is leading the Giants, who have a 2.20 team ERA and 1.073 WHIP with 86 strikeouts in 82 innings. Alex Cobb is scheduled to make his second start for the Giants on Monday. He struck out 10 and allowed two runs on four hits in five innings in a 13-2 win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Pete Alonso leads the NL with 14 RBIs. He hit his third home run of the season in New York's 5-0 win on Sunday. 

Right-hander Tylor Megill is set to make his third start of the year for the Mets. He has thrown 10.1 scoreless innings this season, allowing six hits and striking out 11 without issuing a walk. He surrendered just three hits and fanned five in 5.1 innings in his last start.

Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
