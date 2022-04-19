Giants vs. Mets Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants and Mets to make up a Monday rainout with a Tuesday doubleheader at Citi Field.

Heavy rains postponed the opener Monday of the four-game series between the Giants and Mets. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Giants ride a five-game winning streak into the series, including a three-game sweep in Cleveland. New York has won four of its last five and took two of three from the Diamondbacks at home last weekend.

The pitching leads the Giants, who have a 2.20 team ERA and 1.073 WHIP with 86 strikeouts in 82 innings. Alex Cobb is scheduled to make his second start for the Giants in the opener. He struck out 10 and allowed two runs on four hits in five innings in a 13-2 win over the Padres on April 12.

Right-hander Tylor Megill is set to make his third start for the Mets. He has thrown 10.1 scoreless innings this season, allowing six hits and striking out 11 without issuing a walk. 

The Giants roll the rotation over to the top in the nightcap with right-hander Logan Webb set to make his third start. He has a 1.29 ERA and 0.714 WHIP in 14 innings and allowed just a run on four hits with seven strikeouts on Wednesday in a win over the Padres.

Max Scherzer takes the ball for the Mets in the second game. He has a 3.27 ERA and 1.091 WHIP in 11 innings this season, striking out 13.

