How to Watch Giants at Mets

Carlos Rodón and the Giants will take the field against Chris Bassitt and the Mets tonight.

The Giants are the No. 2 team in one of the best divisions in the MLB. They are 7-2 and a half-game back from the Dodgers for the lead in the NL West and the National League as a whole.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at New York Mets today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

San Francisco is trying to keep its hot streak alive. The Giants went 2-1 against the Padres before sweeping the Guardians leading into this series.

Carlos Rodón has pitched 12.0 innings with 21 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA with one win. He will take the mound for San Francisco.

The Mets are the best team in the NL East and the only team right now rivaling the NL West group for the lead in the National League at 7-3.

They are exiting a series where they led the Diamondbacks to steal a game and the sweep from them. They beat them by a combined score of 17-6 but dropped the second game 3-2.

Chris Bassitt, one of the few MLB pitchers with two wins already this season, will take the mound with his 0.75 ERA in this game.

