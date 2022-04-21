Giants vs. Mets Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Anthony DeSclafani and the Giants look to get back at the Mets and Carlos Carrasco on Thursday night.

After a postponement on Monday, the Giants and Mets started their series with a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Mets won both games, one 5-4 and the other 3-1.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at New York Mets today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

San Francisco got out to an early 4-1 lead by the end of the third on a Joc Pederson home run, while Jason Vosler and Brandon Crawford RBI singles in the first game.

New York eventually tied it up in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of double-scoring RBIs from Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor.

Lindor singled in extras to get a win and send the teams into the second game. The second game of the doubleheader was more cut and dry, and New York got out to a 3-0 lead in the third on RBIs from Dominic Smith and Eduardo Escobar and never looked back.

Anthony DeSclafani will take the mound against Carlos Carrasco. These pitchers are yet to secure a win or loss this season. DeSclafani has a 4.32 ERA while Carrasaco's is only 0.84.

