How to Watch Giants at Nationals

The Giants and Nationals are set to face off in Washington on Friday night in MLB action.

Looking ahead to the MLB schedule for Friday night, there are plenty of games that fans are not going to want to miss watching. With the season moving quickly, everyone is trying to figure out who could compete for a World Series run. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Giants traveling to Washington D.C. to take on the Nationals.

How to Watch the San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Giants have gone 8-5 to open up the season. San Francisco looks like a team that could make a run at a World Series if it stays healthy and potentially adds at the trade deadline. Last time out, the Giants ended up losing to the Mets by a final score of 6-2.

On the other side of this game, the Nationals have opened up the year with a 6-9 record. Washington is not a team that many expect to even make the postseason. In their last game, the Nationals ended up losing to the Diamondbacks by a final score of 4-3.

Both of these teams are looking to pick up an important win tonight. While the Giants are favored to win, the Nationals are not going to go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.