Giants vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Phillies will try to prevent their second sweep in a row with a win over the visiting Giants tonight.

The Phillies (21-29) and Giants (27-21) will complete their series at Citizens Bank Park tonight in Philadelphia. San Francisco currently leads the series 2-0, putting the Phillies twelve and a half games back from the No. 1 Mets in the NL East. The Giants are now five and a half games back from the Dodgers in the NL West.

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Last night, the Giants picked up another win over the Phillies with a 7-4 win. The Phillies are still trying to put complete games together and while they seem to be getting closer to success, it continues to slip through their hands.

The heat last night in Philadelphia did not seem to have much of an impact on either team, but it can be deduced that both were probably thrilled to finish the 11-inning game after playing in 95-degree temps.

The Phillies may have gotten on the board first, but once the Giants took the lead in the fifth, the Phillies were playing catch-up for the remainder of the game. While the team was able to continuously tie things up, the ninth inning did them in and the Giants put up three runs to finish the game.

