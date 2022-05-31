Giants vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tonight, the Phillies will look to break their losing streak with a win over the Giants at home.

The Phillies (21-28) will try to break their four-game losing streak against the Giants (26-21) in game two of their series tonight. 

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Last night, the Giants picked up a close 5-4 win in Philadelphia in a game that went into extra innings. The Phillies took the lead early with a solo shot from Nick Castellanos in the bottom of the second and Rhys Hoskins followed with a home run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead. 

The Giants countered in the sixth with a two-run homer from Wilmer Flores. Evan Longoria put the Giants ahead with a solo home run in the ninth, forcing the Phillies to make a move offensively. Kyle Schwarber brought the offense needed in the bottom of the ninth and put one out of the park to tie things up. 

Unfortunately for the Phillies, Curt Casali put the Giants back on top in the top of the tenth, 5-3. While Alec Bohm's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth brought the team within one, the Phillies were unable to tie things up or go ahead and ultimately lost another game.

The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez on the mound tonight. Suarez has a 4-3 record with a 4.74 ERA. The Giants will utilize Jakob Junis, who is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA. 

How To Watch

May
31
2022

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
6:45
PM/ET
May 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
