Giants vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Giants head to Pittsburgh on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Pirates.

The Giants saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when they lost 3-2 to the Royals.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Giants were looking to get their second straight sweep after they took three straight from the rival Dodgers but couldn't get it done in the finale against Kansas City.

They will look to get back in the win column on Friday as they open a seven-game road trip against a struggling Pirates team.

The Pirates are back home after an eight-game road trip in which they went just 1-7. The Pirates did get a win in their last game against the Cardinals but had lost nine straight before Wednesday.

The Pirates are looking to get their second straight win as they open a seven-game home stand.

It isn't going to be easy as they must take on the streaking Giants starting on Friday. The Pirates will turn to Zach Thompson as they try and get that second straight win.

Thompson is just 3-4 on the season and has a 4.50 ERA. The Pirates have won three of his last four starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.