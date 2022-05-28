How to Watch Giants at Reds

On Saturday in MLB action, the Giants will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Reds in an exciting MLB showdown.

Taking a look at the Saturday schedule around Major League Baseball, fans will not have to look too hard to find a good game to watch. Plenty of great matchups will be available to see. One intriguing game to keep an eye on will feature the Giants taking on the Reds in Cincinnati.

How to Watch the San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Coming into today's game, the Giants have opened up the season with a 24-20 record. San Francisco looks like a team that could be a potential contender in the National League. Last time out, the Giants ended up losing to the Reds by a final score of 5-1 and will look for some revenge.

On the other side of the diamond, the Reds are just 15-30 this season. To say that the start of the year has been disappointing would be an understatement. The Reds have won three straight games heading into this one and would like to keep their winning streak alive.

While the Giants are favored to win this game, the Reds will not go down without a fight. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

