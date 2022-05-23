How to Watch Guardians at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians have lost four of five entering a three-game set against the first-place Astros

The Guardians (17-20) lost three of four last week while losing two games to bad weather and have lost four of their last five overall. Cleveland takes on the Astros (27-15), who own a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Angels in the American League West.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Guardians fell to the Tigers 4-2 on Sunday, with first baseman Josh Naylor allowing the go-ahead run to score in the fifth on a fielding error. Naylor had tied the game with a solo home run in the fourth.

Houston took three of four from the Rangers to open its current homestand, winning 5-2 on Sunday behind 10 strikeouts from starter José Urquidy. Former AL MVP José Altuve got things off to a quick start for the Astros with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first.

The Guardians will go to right-hander Triston McKenzie (2-3) to open the series. In six starts and a relief appearance, McKenzie has a 2.97 ERA and 0.963 WHIP in 36.1 innings, striking out 34. He last started on May 15 at Minnesota and took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in seven innings.

Right-hander Luis Garcia is set to go for Houston. In seven starts, he is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 1.062 WHIP, striking out 41 in 37.2 innings. On Wednesday at Boston, Garcia took the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits in just four innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
