How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians go for their second straight win on Saturday when it takes on the Athletics in Oakland.

The Guardians snapped a seven-game losing streak on Friday when they came back to beat the Athletics in the first game of a three-game set with Oakland.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Cleveland trailed 8-5 heading into the seventh inning before José Ramírez hit a two-run double and then scored when Josh Naylor hit a home run five pitches later.

The four-run inning gave the Guardians the lead that they wouldn't relinquish in the 9-8 win.

It was a disappointing loss for the Athletics who were coming off a big 1-0 win over the Giants on Wednesday.

The loss was the fourth in the last six games for Oakland and dropped it back to .500 overall at 10-10.

Saturday, the Athletics will turn to Cole Irvin as they look to even the series with Cleveland. Irvin has been good this year going 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA. He has given up just one total run in his last two starts.

The A's are hoping he can be just as effective on Saturday as they look to keep from losing the series to the Guardians.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Guardians at Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:00
PM/ET
MLB

