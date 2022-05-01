How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians go for the three-game sweep of the Athletics on Sunday afternoon.

The Guardians came into their series with the Athletics on a seven-game losing streak, but it hasn't seemed to effect them as they have beaten Oakland twice so far.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Guardians took down the A's 9-8 in a back and forth game on Friday, but shutdown their offense and got a big 3-1 win on Saturday.

The victory gave the Guardians the series win and now they will look to finish the job and get the three-game sweep before heading home to host the Padres and Blue Jays this week.

The A's, though, will be looking to salvage one game of the series and will send James Kaprielian to the mound.

This will be Kaprielian's first start of the year for the A's after going 8-5 with a 4.17 ERA last season for Oakland.

The A's have now lost five of their last seven games and have dropped under .500 at 10-11 on the year.

It doesn't get much easier for Oakland after this game, as they host the Rays to begin the week before heading to Minnesota to take on the Twins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

By Adam Childsjust now
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18181941
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Giants

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1011666425h
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Irvine at Long Beach State in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso7 minutes ago
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football League: NJ Shnow Tribe at Trenton BIC

By Ben Macaluso7 minutes ago
imago1011456431h
Charreadas en Fuego

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy