How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

The Guardians go for the three-game sweep of the Athletics on Sunday afternoon.

The Guardians came into their series with the Athletics on a seven-game losing streak, but it hasn't seemed to effect them as they have beaten Oakland twice so far.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Guardians took down the A's 9-8 in a back and forth game on Friday, but shutdown their offense and got a big 3-1 win on Saturday.

The victory gave the Guardians the series win and now they will look to finish the job and get the three-game sweep before heading home to host the Padres and Blue Jays this week.

The A's, though, will be looking to salvage one game of the series and will send James Kaprielian to the mound.

This will be Kaprielian's first start of the year for the A's after going 8-5 with a 4.17 ERA last season for Oakland.

The A's have now lost five of their last seven games and have dropped under .500 at 10-11 on the year.

It doesn't get much easier for Oakland after this game, as they host the Rays to begin the week before heading to Minnesota to take on the Twins.

Regional restrictions may apply.