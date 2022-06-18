How to Watch Guardians at Dodgers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The red-hot Guardians continue their west coast swing and are on a five-game winning streak at Los Angeles

Winning 14 of their last 16 games, the Cleveland Guardians are the hottest team in Major League Baseball and are within one game of the Minnesota Twins for the lead of the American League Central division. Today, game two of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers sees the Guardians poised to continue their longest winning streak of the season.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream the Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Julio Urias (3-6, 2.80 ERA) takes the mound today for the Dodgers looking for his first win since May 20th, being saddled with a loss in five of his last seven starts. Urias has only surrendered over four earned runs twice in that span and has been betrayed by his team's run support. The Dodgers offense has only scored more than three runs once in Urias’ last seven starts.

Cal Quantrill (4-3. 3.38 ERA) gets the nod for the Guardians looking for his fourth win in as many starts and his first win away from home since his first start of the year at Kansas City in April.

Quantrill will face a Dodgers lineup that has struggled to find consistency outside of Mookie Betts and Trae Turner. Betts leads the team with 17 home runs while slugging .535 and Turner hitting .350 with three home runs over the last ten games.

The Dodgers are 6-10 since Memorial Day but only trail the San Diego Padres by half a game atop the National League West division.

