How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

The Guardians begin a long road trip on Tuesday when they play the Rockies in the first of a three-game set

The Guardians leave home for a long nine-game road trip starting on Tuesday in Colorado.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Guardians are coming off a home stand in which they went 5-2 against the Rangers and Athletics.

The improved play has helped get them to 29-27 on the season and has them just three and a half games back of the first-place Twins.

Tuesday they will send Shane Bieber to the mound looking to get a win in the opener against the Rockies. Bieber has been good this year going 3-3 with a. 2.91 ERA. The Guardians have won his last three starts and will be looking to keep the streak going on Tuesday.

The Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela as they go for their third win in a row. The Rockies, though, have lost his last four starts and will need to turn that trend around on Tuesday.

The Rockies are coming off a series split with the Padres after winning a series against the Giants.

Regional restrictions may apply.