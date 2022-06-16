How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians go for a three-game sweep of the Rockies on Thursday in Colorado in this MLB showdown.

The Guardians have gotten off to a great start on their nine-game road trip. They have taken the first two games in Colorado and are looking to pull off a three-game sweep on Thursday.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Cleveland won the first game 4-3 in 10 innings and then slipped by the Rockies again on Wednesday 7-5.

The Guardians have now won six of their last seven games and have climbed to within two-and-a-half games of the first-place Twins in the AL Central.

The Rockies, though, will be looking to slow down the Guardians on Thursday and avoid a sweep.

They will send Chad Kuhl to the mound looking to get that win. Kuhl has been good this year going 4-3 with a 3.70 ERA. The Rockies have lost his last two starts, though, and will be looking to change that streak on Thursday.

The Rockies have not been playing well lately as they have won just four times in the last 13 games.

