How to Watch Guardians at Tigers

The Guardians and Tigers will square off on Saturday afternoon in MLB action after a thrilling matchup on Thursday night.

Looking at the Saturday schedule for MLB fans, it won't be hard to find a good game to watch. Whether the games feature contenders facing off or simply evenly matched games, there are plenty of good ones available. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Guardians traveling to Detroit to take on the Tigers.

How to Watch the Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Ahead of today's game, the Guardians have started off the season with an 18-23 record. Cleveland has not looked great but the team has not been a pushover either. Last time out, the Guardians ended up losing to the Tigers by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of this matchup, the Tigers hold a 16-28 record entering today. Detroit has had a disappointing start to the season and needs to start turning things around now. After beating the Guardians last game, the Tigers will look to continue a winning streak.

This should be a good game to watch today. Both of these teams need wins to get their season jumpstarted and have an opportunity to do so in this game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

