How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aaron Civale and the Guardians will take on Vince Velasquez and the White Sox in a divisional rivalry on Wednesday to end the series.

The Guardians have slowly made their way up the AL Central standings and now sit at No. 2 with a 15-14 record behind only the Twins by three games.

They also boast a plus-13 run differential which is the No. 5 best differential in the entire American League. 

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland ranks No. 2 in batting average on the season hitting .257 and No. 2 in runs batting in 144 runs already. Its pitching could be better, however, as it ranks merely No. 24 in ERA.

Aaron Civale will take the mound for Cleveland. He is 1-2 this season with a whopping 9.45 ERA.

The White Sox are just one place behind Cleveland in the AL Central despite getting the better of them in the first game of the series 12-9 on Monday.

After Monday's game, they moved up to 14-14 on the season, just half of one game behind Cleveland with two more games left in the series.

Chicago has the opposite problem as Cleveland. Chicago ranks No. 22 in batting average and No. 26 in runs, but it ranks top 10 at No. 8 in ERA with a 3.33 team ERA.

MLB

How to Watch Guardians at White Sox

