How to Watch Guardians at White Sox

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians visit Chicago to take on the streaking White Sox on Monday night.

Less than three weeks ago the Guardians (14-14) hammered the White Sox (14-13) in a three-game sweep in Cleveland, outscoring the visitors 19-5. However, Chicago has turned things around of late and comes home off a 5-0 road trip that included a weekend sweep in Boston.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Guardians came off that sweep of the White Sox poorly, losing seven straight games. But they took three of four games from the Blue Jays over the weekend and are 7-2 since ending the skid. Óscar Mercado's RBI single in the eighth inning Sunday gave Cleveland a 4-3 win.

José Abreu hit a two-run double to cap a three-run third inning on Sunday and Dallas Keuchel and four relievers made it stand up in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

The Guardians have right-hander Zach Plesac scheduled on Monday. In five starts, he has a 4.44 ERA in 26.1 innings and lost his last start in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and also walked four batters.

The White Sox turn to right-hander Michael Kopech, who sports a 1.17 ERA in 23 innings over five starts with 23 strikeouts. On Tuesday, he worked four scoreless innings at Wrigley Field in a win over the Cubs, striking out five and allowing four hits. He came out after throwing 83 pitches.

Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
