Guardians vs. Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Guardians open a seven-game trip with a win over the No. 1 ranked Astros and can win the series with a win tonight.

A strong start from Triston McKenzie and a big night at the plate from José Ramírez powered the Guardians (18-20) to a win to open their three-game series against the Astros (27-16). They look for a second straight victory when the teams face off again on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

The loss cut Houston's lead in the AL West to one game over the Angels, while Cleveland is six games behind the Twins in the AL Central.

Ramirez homered and drove in four runs in the Guardians' 6-1 victory on Monday, while McKenzie allowed a run on three hits in seven innings. The only blemish came on Alex Bregman's solo homer to lead off the seventh.

Left-hander Framber Valdez is scheduled to start for the Astros on Tuesday. In eight starts, Valdez is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 1.255 WHIP in 47 innings. On Thursday, he beat the Rangers 5-1, allowing a run on six hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings and has made five consecutive quality starts.

Cleveland counters with right-hander Zach Plesac and in seven starts, he is 1-3 with a 4.42 ERA and 1.345 WHIP in 38.2 innings. He got a no-decision in a 5-4 loss to the Reds on May 17, working six innings and allowing two runs on six hits.

