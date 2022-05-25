How to Watch Guardians at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians will hit the road to take on the Astros in Houston on Wednesday night in MLB action.

It's hard to believe that we're already as far into the 2022 MLB season as we actually are. The year has been flying by and fans have gotten to see quite a few great matchups already. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Guardians hitting the road to face off against the Astros in Houston.

How to Watch the Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Guardians have opened up the season with an 18-21 record. Cleveland is a team to keep an eye on as the season moves forward, as its campaign could go either way. Last time out, the Guardians ended up losing to the Astros by a final score of 7-3.

On the other side of the diamond, the Astros have gone 28-16 this year. At this point in time, Houston truly looks like a legitimate World Series contender. After winning the last game, the Astros will look to keep their streak going tonight.

This should be a fun matchup to watch. While the Astros are favored to win, the Guardians aren't going to go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory tonight.

