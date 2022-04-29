How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians make the trip west to Oakland on Friday to start a three-game series with the Athletics.

The Guardians begin the last series of their 10-game road trip on Friday looking to finally get a win away from home.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Guardians have lost their first seven games on the trip as they have been swept by the Yankees in three and the Angels in four. 

It has not been the type of road trip they were hoping for, but Friday, they will look to turn things around when they send Aaron Civale to the mound in the opener.

Civale has struggled so far this year, going 0-2 with a 9.58 ERA. He hasn't pitched into the fifth inning yet this year and has given up a least four runs in each of his starts.

The Athletics will hope to take advantage as they go for their second straight win after shutting out the Giants on Wednesday 1-0.

The win gave them a two-game spilt with their Bay Area rival and got them back over .500 at 10-9 overall.

The A's have played well this year despite many experts predicting them to be one of the worst teams in the league. Friday, they will look to continue their good play and get a series-opening win against the Guardians.

