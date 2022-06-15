How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies host the red-hot Guardians as they look to snap six-game home losing skid on Wednesday night.

Winners of 11 of their last 14 games, the Guardians head into tonight two-and-one-half games behind the AL Central division-leading Twins for game two of a three-game series with the Rockies. The Rockies are 1-6 at home this month and haven’t won at Coors Field since a walk-off 13-12 win over Miami in the second game of a doubleheader on June 1.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies:

Match Date: June 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Southpaw Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 3.57 ERA) gets the start tonight for the Guardians. The 24-year-old rookie is making his fifth MLB start and is in search of his first road win in the bigs. Pilkington earned his first win two weeks ago in a 4-0 victory over the Royals tossing five innings of shutout ball while striking out nine batters.

Austin Gomber (3-6, 6.17 ERA) will get the nod for the Rockies, who rebounded nicely on Thursday earning a 4-2 win at San Francisco. In Gomber’s three previous starts, the lefty had surrendered 19 earned runs in just 13-and-one-third innings, picking up three losses in as many starts.

Gomber will face a Guardians lineup that banged out 12 hits on Tuesday as shortstop Amed Rosario, third baseman Jose Ramirez and first baseman Josh Naylor went 6-for-13 with four doubles and four runs batted in.

The Rockies have the MLB’s second-best batting average hitting a combined .257, trailing only the Mets at .265.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
8:30
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18538665
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after a win against the Nashville Predators in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Lightning vs. Avalanche:

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_18538332
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Cubs

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
imago0040140907h
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC at Valour FC

By Brandon Rush32 minutes ago
ff1c95be-352f-4083-9d5d-e8624c173042
entertainment

How to Watch The Established Home

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
p22248175_b_h8_aa
entertainment

How to Watch 30 for 30: Dream On

By Rafael Urbina32 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with left fielder Juan Yepez (36) after hitting a three run home run for his second home run of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with left fielder Juan Yepez (36) after hitting a three run home run for his second home run of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy