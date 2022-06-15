How to Watch Guardians at Rockies

The Rockies host the red-hot Guardians as they look to snap six-game home losing skid on Wednesday night.

Winners of 11 of their last 14 games, the Guardians head into tonight two-and-one-half games behind the AL Central division-leading Twins for game two of a three-game series with the Rockies. The Rockies are 1-6 at home this month and haven’t won at Coors Field since a walk-off 13-12 win over Miami in the second game of a doubleheader on June 1.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies:

Match Date: June 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Southpaw Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 3.57 ERA) gets the start tonight for the Guardians. The 24-year-old rookie is making his fifth MLB start and is in search of his first road win in the bigs. Pilkington earned his first win two weeks ago in a 4-0 victory over the Royals tossing five innings of shutout ball while striking out nine batters.

Austin Gomber (3-6, 6.17 ERA) will get the nod for the Rockies, who rebounded nicely on Thursday earning a 4-2 win at San Francisco. In Gomber’s three previous starts, the lefty had surrendered 19 earned runs in just 13-and-one-third innings, picking up three losses in as many starts.

Gomber will face a Guardians lineup that banged out 12 hits on Tuesday as shortstop Amed Rosario, third baseman Jose Ramirez and first baseman Josh Naylor went 6-for-13 with four doubles and four runs batted in.

The Rockies have the MLB’s second-best batting average hitting a combined .257, trailing only the Mets at .265.

