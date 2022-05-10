Guardians vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians go for their fourth straight win on Tuesday when they take on the rival White Sox.

On Monday night, the Guardians got a massive night from Josh Naylor to get a big comeback win against the White Sox.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Naylor ended the night with eight RBIs, all of which came from the eighth inning on. He is the first player in baseball history to have eight RBIs that late in a game.

Naylor hit a run-scoring double in the eighth, a game-tying grand slam with two out in the ninth and then hit a three-run home run in the 11th to lift the Guardians to a 12-9 win.

It was an improbable comeback for the Guardians and gave them their third straight win which also got them over .500 at 15-14 on the year.

The White Sox had won six in a row and had climbed back over .500 and looked well on their way to their seventh straight as they led 8-2 heading into the ninth, but they couldn't hold the lead.

Chicago was coming off a back-to-back road sweep at the Cubs and Red Sox and played its best baseball, but Monday, the White Sox remained winless in four games against the Guardians this year.

Tuesday, they will look to finally get that elusive win and even the three-game series at one.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
