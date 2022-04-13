How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Altuve and David Peralta will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Astros had a league-leading .267 batting average.
- Last season the Astros scored the most runs in baseball (863 total, 5.3 per game).
- Last year the Astros had a league-leading .339 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks scored the 25th-most runs in the league last season with 679 (4.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks had an on-base percentage of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.
- Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.
- Yordan Alvarez finished with a .277 average last season, with 33 home runs and 104 RBI.
- Michael Brantley hit .311 with an OBP of .362 and a slugging percentage of .437.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Peralta drove in 63 runs while batting .259 last season.
- Ketel Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.
- Pavin Smith finished last season with a .267 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 49 RBI.
- Christian Walker hit .244 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .382.
Astros and Diamondbacks Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Angels
W 3-1
Away
4/8/2022
Angels
W 13-6
Away
4/9/2022
Angels
L 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
4/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Home
4/8/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
4/9/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
4/10/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
4/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/13/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
