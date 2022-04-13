How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Apr 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and David Peralta will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Astros had a league-leading .267 batting average.

Last season the Astros scored the most runs in baseball (863 total, 5.3 per game).

Last year the Astros had a league-leading .339 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks scored the 25th-most runs in the league last season with 679 (4.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks had an on-base percentage of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Altuve finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .278.

Kyle Tucker collected 149 hits, posted an OBP of .359 and a .557 SLG.

Yordan Alvarez finished with a .277 average last season, with 33 home runs and 104 RBI.

Michael Brantley hit .311 with an OBP of .362 and a slugging percentage of .437.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Peralta drove in 63 runs while batting .259 last season.

Ketel Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.

Pavin Smith finished last season with a .267 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 49 RBI.

Christian Walker hit .244 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Astros and Diamondbacks Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 4/8/2022 Angels W 13-6 Away 4/9/2022 Angels L 2-0 Away 4/10/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/15/2022 Mariners - Away 4/16/2022 Mariners - Away 4/17/2022 Mariners - Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Padres W 4-2 Home 4/8/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 4/9/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 4/10/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 4/12/2022 Astros - Home 4/13/2022 Astros - Home 4/15/2022 Mets - Away 4/16/2022 Mets - Away 4/17/2022 Mets - Away 4/18/2022 Nationals - Away

